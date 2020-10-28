1/1
Marvin "Buss" Strobel
1929 - 2020
GIRARD - Marvin "Buss" Strobel, 91, of Girard, Kansas passed away at 8:51 A.M., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Girard.
Buss was born September 25, 1929 in Richmond, Kansas the son of Jake and Oda (Schneider) Strobel.
He grew up in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School.
He served in the US Army from June 4, 1951 until May 19, 1953.
He owned and operated Richmond Truck Line from 1965 until 1977 and then worked for the State of Kansas.
He moved to Farlington, Kansas in 1990 where he raised livestock and owned the Blue Top Crude Oil Company.
He was a member of the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion of Girard.
Survivors are a son, Greg Strobel and his wife Phyllis of Surprise, Arizona; daughters Kem Strobel of Rose Hill, Kansas, Konnie Howe and her husband Rick of Belton, Missouri, and Miki Strobel of Belton, Missouri; two grandsons, Gregory Strobel and his wife Mariah, and Travis Faught and his wife Kayla; and five great grand-children.
Marvin was preceded in death by two sisters, Cleta McDonald, and Marilyn McMillen.
Memorial Services for Marvin "Buss" Strobel will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion Auxiliary of Girard and these may be mailed to the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home 518 W St. John P.O. Box 258, Girard, Kansas 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com

Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
