WEBB CITY, MO- Marvin Wayne Hamby a.k.a. "Starvin Marvin", 64, of Webb City, MO, passed away at 11:49 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO.
He was born November 25, 1955, at Las Vegas, NV, the son of Marvin Willard and Katherine (Inderwiesche) Hamby.
On September 26, 2004, Marvin was united in marriage to Marti J. Hudson at Eureka Springs, AR. She survives of the home.
Membership was held in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Webb City, MO. Marvin was a skilled 4th generation Brick Mason, serving the area for over 40 years. He also enjoyed playing his fiddle and singing Bluegrass music with his wife.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jacob Hamby (Julie) of Springfield, MO, two daughters, April Blair (Steven) of Grove, OK, and Amber Hamby of Carl Junction, MO, two step sons, Aaron Crews (Kristin) of Junction City, KS, and Anthony Crews (Sabrina) of Pittsburg, KS, one brother, Kevin Hamby of Banning, CA, one sister, Yvonne Pfeifer of Yucaipa, CA, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service is set for 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Crocker Cemetery, south of Pittsburg, with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Webb City. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.