PITTSBURG - Mary Ann Breiner, 52 of Pittsburg, KS died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at her home following a sudden illness.
She was married to Christopher Boyd Burke; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a daughter Samantha Applegate of Pittsburg; siblings Roger & Terry Chance both of Frontenac, KS, Francis Seaman of Pittsburg & Dixie Hite both of Pittsburg, Lori Sullivan of Frontenac and Anita Hillebert of Eudora, KS; along with a grandchild Raedyn Applegate.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Condolences and additional information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com. Cremation arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019