Mary Ann Wallace
1925 - 2020
WEIR - Mary Ann Wallace, 95, of Pittsburg, formerly of Weir, KS, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gran Villas in Pittsburg, KS.
She was born August 14, 1925 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of John and Dollie Patten Grassi. She had been an area resident her entire life and attended Pittsburg Schools.
She married Joseph Ralph Wallace on November 16, 1940 in Lamar, MO. He preceded her in death on August 21, 1998.
Mrs. Wallace was a homemaker for most of her life.
Membership was held in the South Broadway Baptist Church Pittsburg, KS and the Kent Chapter #117 Order of the Eastern Star in Weir, KS.
Survivors include one son Joseph R. Wallace Jr. and his wife Karen of Iowa City, Iowa, two daughters Bernice "Bunnie" Ross and her husband James of rural Weir, KS and Linda S. Solomon and her husband Wayne of Weir, KS, her daughter in law Helen Marie Wallace of Clay Center, KS, 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one son Larry W. Wallace, a granddaughter Brenda (Ross) Coe, a great grandson Matthew Wallace, brothers John Grassi Jr., Norman Grassi, Raymond Grassi, Lewis Grassi, Lester Grassi, and a sister Ruby M. Grassi.
Funeral services will be 7pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Weir, KS, with the Rev. Dan Moss, of the South Broadway Baptist Church, officiating. The service will be live streamed on our web site www.bathnaylor.com on Mrs. Wallace obituary page. The family will receive their friends from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
Private graveside services will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir, KS.
Active pallbearers will be Zach Solomon, Larry Wallace Jr., Benny Wallace, Marty Wallace, Brad
Franchione and Jerry Ross. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wallace, Joe Ulery and Jeff Livengood. A memorial has been established in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Research Foundation in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at our web site www.bathnaylor.com. Friends may call anytime after 10 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
SEP
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
SEP
21
Graveside service
Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir
