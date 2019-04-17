|
|
WEIR-Mary Annette (Whitehead) Cashion, 81, of Weir, Kansas, died April 14, 2019 at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kansas. Daughter of the late William and Zetha (Lewis) Whitehead, Mary was born in Campbell, Missouri on March 29, 1938.
Mary dedicated her life to her family; she loved to cook, bake, and entertain, especially around Christmas. With a smile that could light up any room, Mary lived a bright and beautiful life, radiating love and happiness to all those around her. In her spare time, Mary loved to read and garden. Throughout her life, Mary was an avid volunteer at her church and in her community, especially at her local women's help center.
After a long and successful career, Mary retired from Ace Electric of Columbus, Kansas.
On August 3, 1955, Mary was united in marriage to Don Cashion. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2009.
Survivors include daughter Cindy (Cashion) Boeger and husband Paul of Hawai'i; daughter Pam Cashion of Kansas; son Don Cashion Jr. and wife Sandy of Oklahoma; son Tim Cashion and wife Lana of Kansas; and grandchildren Zakea Boeger, Sam Hohl, and Katelyn Cashion; brother Gary Joe Whitehead and wife Sarah of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four brothers and one
Granddaughter.
Mary touched many lives, and she will always be in our hearts.
Graveside services will be 10 am, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir, KS with Reverend Patrick Nixon officiating.
A memorial has been established to the Vie Medical Clinic in Pittsburg, KS.
