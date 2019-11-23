|
PITTSBURG - Mary Arlene West passed away at her home on Georgia street in Pittsburg Kansas on November 18, 2019.
She was born on March 9, 1960 to Helen Joyce Krone-Hosack and Forrest James Hosack at Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute, Kansas. She attended Chanute High School and graduated in 1978 and she went on to a career as a compassionate caregiver at several local nursing homes. She enjoyed outdoor sports including biking, camping and boating.
Mary's survivors include her son Christopher Nusbaum, the love of her life Lance Johnson, her sister Julie Riebel and husband Mike, her brother James Hosack, her nieces Nikki Riebel and her fiancé Billy Davidson, Alexis Lowder and her husband Mike. Mary's nephews are Eric King and fiancé Chris Nugent, and Andy Hosack. Mary's great nieces are Laynie Jones and Mya King, and her great nephews are Dawson King and Jaxon King.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on December 7, 2019 at Homer Cole Community Center located at 3003 North Joplin St. in Pittsburg from 9:00-10:00 am.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 23, 2019