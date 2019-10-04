|
|
PITTSBURG - Mary DuReece Porr, 104, of Pittsburg, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She was born April 17, 1915, at Marshall, MO, the daughter of Woodson Bradford and Dorothy Emma Rilla (Senter) Thompson.
She attended Grand Island Business College in Nebraska.
On October 28, 1934, she was united in marriage to Wyeth Wittwer Porr at Phillipsburg, KS. He preceded her in death in May of 1997.
Membership was held in the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, Chicopee Foundation Inc., Franklin Miners Hall Museum and Progressive Study Club.
Mrs. Porr is survived by two daughters, Pamela Beer (Calvin) of Pittsburg, KS, and Gail Vacca (Frank) of Colby, KS, three grandchildren, Becky Bricker (Jerry), Julie Hahn (Kent) and Brian Vacca (Lora) and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Wyona Joy Porr M.D.
A graveside service for Mrs. Porr is set for 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Reverend Mark Chambers conducting the service. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 4, 2019