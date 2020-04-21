|
|
FRONTENAC- Mary Etta Marshall, 89, of Frontenac, Kansas died at 7:06 A.M. Sunday April 19, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Marshall was born August 27, 1930 at Girard, Kansas the daughter of William "Bill" and Lavina Machin Lundrigan. Mary was a homemaker who lived in Girard most of life. She was raised in Girard and graduated from Girard High School in 1948.
She also worked at the Crawford County ASC office, the Crawford County Treasurer's office, the
First National Bank in Girard, and later retired from Pittsburg State University where she worked
in the Student Union. She married Ray Marshall on October 17, 1948 at the Girard Christian Church. Mr. Marshall preceded her in death March 2, 2017. She was a member of the Frontenac United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, helped with the chicken noodle dinners at the Methodist Church, was a 4 H Leader, and was known for her coconut cream pies.
Survivors include two sons, Bill Marshall of Girard and Brian (Brenda) Marshall of Arma, five
grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents,
husband Ray, and two sisters.
Graveside services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery with Pastor Hyun Ju Gil officiating. Friends may call 9 to 11 A.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Funeral Home prior to services. The family suggests memorials to the Frontenac United Methodist Church. Donations may be sent to the Frontenac United Methodist Church or the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2020