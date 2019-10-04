|
|
PITTSBURG - Mary Evelyn Gardner, 88, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 7:06 AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 2, 1931, at Pittsburg, KS, to John M. and Cecil G. (Trout) Peak.
On January 26, 1979, she was united in marriage to LaVerne Robert Gardner at Las
Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on February 10, 1999.
Mary Evelyn worked for S.H. Kress and also sold Avon.
Membership was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She is survived by a daughter Lori Ann Robinson of Pittsburg, KS; a sister, Lorraine Miller of Pittsburg, KS; Four grandchildren, Zechariah Williams of Pittsburg, KS, Cheyenne Williams of Pittsburg, KS, Jordan Robinson of Wichita, KS, and Will Gardner of Arma, KS; and several step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Timothy Charles Fanska, and a brother, Earnest Peak.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary. Private burial be in the Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 to 4:00 at the funeral home. The casket will be open for the visitation and closed for the funeral service. The family suggests memorials be given to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and/or New Hope Services. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 4, 2019