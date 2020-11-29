Mary F. Morrison

Arma - Mary F. Morrison, 99, of Arma, Kansas died at 5:02 P.M. Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Morrison was born December 13, 1920 at Arma, Kansas the daughter of Otto and Lena Ott Ossana. Mary was a homemaker and a lifelong Arma resident. She was raised in Arma and graduated from Crawford County Community High School in Arma in 1938. She also worked for the Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons during World War II and later worked along side her sister Louise for 25 years at True Value Home Center in Pittsburg. She was and avid gardener and loved flowers. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, sewing, and made many beautiful quilts. She married David "Arkie" Morrison on August 7, 1944 at Girard, Kansas. Mr. Morrison preceded her in death April 18, 2007. Survivors include her sister, Louise Casaletto of Frontenac, Kansas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David, three sisters, Lena Bartelli, Clara Matson, and Emma Hartshorn, and two brothers, Joe and Otto Ossana.

Funeral services will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Ar



