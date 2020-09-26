ST. PAUL - Mary Jane "Janey" Beachner, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry J. Beachner, of the home. Three sons, Jim Beachner and his wife, Becky, of Cherryvale, Kansas, Tom Beachner and his wife, Debbie, of Olathe, Kansas, Michael Beachner and his wife, Angela, of St. Paul, Kansas, three daughters, Suzie Diskin and her husband, Terry of St. Paul, Kansas, Joan Shannon of Alexandria, Virginia, Annette Treiber and her husband, Bill, of St. Paul, twenty-three grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, two brothers, Larry Bradshaw of Omaha, Nebraska Brad Bradshaw of Sachse, Texas, two sisters, Lynda Lynn of Reeds Spring, Missouri, Margaret Easom of Pittsburg, Kansas
She was preceded in death by one son, Jody Beachner,; two grandchildren, Leslie and Alex Treiber; son-in-law, John Shannon; three sisters, Doris Jean Moses, Ruthie O'Brien and infant twin, Judith Ann Bradshaw.
The funeral Mass for Mrs. Beachner will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Parish School of Religion. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
