|
|
PITTSBURG- Mary Jean Painter, 86, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 8:10 P.M. Friday, April 10, 2020 at Via Christi Village at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Painter was born February 10, 1934 in Codell, Kansas the daughter of Russell R. and Clara D. Demetz Newlin. Jean was raised in Codell, Kansas and attended Haviland Academy in Haviland, Kansas. She later attended Friends University in Wichita. She had been a resident of Pittsburg the past 67 years. She was a member of the Open Door Fellowship Church in Pittsburg. Survivors include two daughters, Gina (Randy) Burke of Pittsburg and Vicki (Steve) Sanderson of Stafford, Missouri, two sons, Steve (Priscilla) Painter of Hawaii and Micky (Mary Sue) Painter of Frontenac, Kansas, two sisters, Kathy Hudson and Virginia Neffer both of Arizona, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Mrs. Painter has been cremated according to her wishes. No services are planned. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 15, 2020