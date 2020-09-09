WEIR - Mary Louise Grasso 94, of Weir, KS died 8:18pm Friday September 4, 2020 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Frontenac, KS.
Mary was born November 20, 1925 in Weir, KS the daughter of Johnie V. and Eunice (Caudle) Bernardi.
She was a lifelong resident of Weir and a graduate of Weir High School.
On January 7, 1950 Mary married Ross M. Grasso in Weir, KS; he preceded her in death on January 16, 2020. Mary worked at Spencer Chemical Plant, Weir and Cherokee Elementary Schools and the Pittsburg State University Registrar's Office as an Administrative Assistant. Mary was a member of the St Bridget's Catholic Church, St Bridget's Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter Denise Grasso and John Staton of Pittsburg, KS; grandson Kevin Fry and wife Megan of Frontenac, KS; great-grandchildren Ross Fry and Katie Fry of Frontenac, KS; brother in law John Grasso and wife Betty of Tonganoxie, KS; nieces Tammy Miller and husband Kenny of Tonganoxie, KS and Beverly Bernardi-Post of Topeka, KS; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ross Grasso, brother Johnie Bernardi and sister in law Betty Benardi.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon, KS with Fr. Jeremy Husier and Fr. P.J. Voegeli as con-celebrants and private burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Informal visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the St. Bridget's Building Fund and/or Medicalodge of Frontenac, KS. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S.
Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be sent to www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.