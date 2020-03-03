|
|
PITTSBURG- Mary M. Wallace, 80, of Pittsburg, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
She was born October 3, 1939 at Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Stuart E. and Marianne (Ralston) Atkins. She graduated from College High School in 1957.
On December 27, 1959, she was united in marriage to Cecil L. Wallace in Pittsburg. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2004.
Mrs. Wallace was a homemaker. She also worked for the Census Bureau in Pittsburg for two years. Later, after her husband passed, she worked for H&R Block for several years as a receptionist.
Membership was held in the Order of Eastern Star Rob Morris Chapter #74 of Pittsburg; the Order of Eastern Star Kent Chapter #117 of Weir; and the DAVet's, retired and enlisted association auxiliary.
Survivors include, a son, David L. Wallace and his wife Nancy of Joplin, Missouri; a daughter, Mary E. Platt and her husband Mark of McCune, Kansas; a brother, Robert M. Atkins of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, and Alex Wallace and Shelbi (Platt) McCabe and Garret Platt; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Lincoln McCabe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (March 6) at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, north of Pittsburg with Rev. Bob Banks officiating. Burial will follow the services. The Kent Chapter Order of Eastern Star will provide Eastern Star rites at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brenner Mortuary. The family will receive following Eastern Star rite until 8:00 p.m. at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to College Scholarship Fund for her great-grandsons, Ben and Linc. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020