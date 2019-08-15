Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Girard, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Regina Cobb


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Regina Cobb Obituary
Chanute-Mary Regina Cobb, 93, of Chanute, died at 1:05 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Neosho Memorial Hospital in Chanute.
Regina was born June 25, 1926 in McCune, Kansas a daughter of Harold and Alice (Fowler) Schreuer.
Regina married Edward Calvin Cobb on June 10, 1945 in Marysville, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 8, 2012.
Mary was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother.
She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walnut.
Survivors include her son David Cobb of Chanute, Kansas, three sisters, Dorothy Robinson, Patricia Hess, Joann Cook and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by one son, Charles E. Cobb, one brother, John Schreuer, three sisters, Margaret Larkin, Betty O'Hara, and Evelyn Tillman.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Girard with Fr. Floyd McKinney officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard where friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now