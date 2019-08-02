Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Windsor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Windsor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Windsor Obituary
Mary Windsor, 78, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, after a 7 month battle with liver cancer.

Services are set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (August 6) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jamie Tickel officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherokee City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. The family suggests memorials be given to . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenner Mortuary Inc
Download Now