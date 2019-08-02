|
|
Mary Windsor, 78, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, after a 7 month battle with liver cancer.
Services are set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (August 6) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jamie Tickel officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherokee City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. The family suggests memorials be given to . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 2, 2019