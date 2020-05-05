Home

PITTSBURG- Matayea Rose Marie Lomax 20, of Pittsburg, KS died as a result of a car accident on the morning of May 1, 2020 in Labette County, KS.
Matayea was born May 13, 1999 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Ronald R. and Renee E. Lomax. She was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, KS and a graduate of Pittsburg High School. Currently she has been working for SKIL in Pittsburg as a Certified Nurses' Aide for the last 3 years. Matayea was of the Christian Faith and was known as one to enjoy life and spending time with friends and family.
Private Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to Renee E. Lomax to help with final expenses. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2020
