Matthew Ray NewberyPittsburg - Matthew Ray Newbery, 53, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on November 22, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Pittsburg. Memorial donations can be made to the USD 250 Foundation for a scholarship in Matt's honor. Additional obituary information can be found on brennermortuary.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.