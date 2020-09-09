1/1
Mauricia M. O’Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mauricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ST. PAUL - Mauricia M. O'Brien, 81, of St. Paul, Kansas died at 10:03 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Shawnee.
She was born March 3, 1939, at the family farmhouse in rural St. Paul, to Henry William and Mary Leodcadia (Donahue) Vitt. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957.
On January 9, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph "Jay" O'Brien at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul and they started their family. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past January.
Mauricia worked at Mercy Hospital in Parsons, Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and finally retiring from the St. Paul school district where she worked as a school cook for many years.
Mauricia loved gardening, raising flowers, decorating for the various seasons, bird watching and traveling, especially to Estes Park, Colorado. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her and loved all the family gatherings.
She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, Harvest House, the morning prayer breakfast group and was a volunteer at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village.
Surviving are her husband, Jay, of the home; two daughters, Lisa A. Lalicker and her husband, Jason, of Lawrence, Kansas, Lynn D. Greenough and her husband, David, of Parsons, Kansas; two sons, Michael J. O'Brien, and his wife Melinda, of Kansas City, Missouri and Dwayne M. O'Brien, and his wife Tari, of Pittsburg, Kansas; Eleven grandchildren Arlie Diederich, Jarett Dauben, Elizabeth Lalicker, Kathryn Lalicker, Shelby O'Brien, Landon O'Brien, Sherie Greenough, Brandon Greenough, Sara Greenough, Abbie O'Brien and Connor O'Brien. Six great-grandchildren Gus Diederich, Patton Diederich, Colt Dauben, Molly Dauben, Case Dauben and Caden Greenough, along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother, William Vitt and two sisters, Mary Agnes Thompson and Margaret Mary O'Brien.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private rosary will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul, Kansas, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private family funeral mass at 10:00 a.m.
The burial, at St. Francis Cemetery, will follow the mass and the public will be welcome to attend.
The family will receive friends at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in St. Paul from 6 to 7 p.m., Monday.
Memorials are suggested to either masses or to the Prairie Mission Retirement Village Therapy Program. They may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the funeral home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Wall Funeral Home
403 N. Main Street
St. Paul, KS 66771
(620) 449-2281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved