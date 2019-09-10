|
|
HUTCHINSON - Maxine Elizabeth Dewhirst, 99, of South Hutchinson, died September 7, 2019, at Mennonite
Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born December 1, 1919, in Arma, KS, to
Fay E. and Nannie E. (Deemer) Dewhirst.
Maxine attended schools in Girard and graduated from Girard High School. After graduation,
she taught in a one room school house for several years and then moved to Wichita where she
attended Wichita Business School and worked. She was an executive secretary for Boeing
Company and retired in 1982.
Maxine is survived by: nephews, Bill Dewhirst, Pittsfield, MA, Ron Davied, Dean Davied and
Dennis Davied, all of Farlington, KS; nieces, Rose Ann Morrison, Des Moines, IA, Mary Wilson,
Hutchinson, KS, Barbara Davied, Seneca, MO, Martha Akins, Lenexa, KS, and Nancy Rusher,
Pittsburg, KS.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Pearl M. Pacropis, Florine M. Craft, Mary L.
Davied and Ellen R. Dewhirst; brothers, George E. Dewhirst and Victor E. Dewhirst; infant
brothers, Paul and Freddie Dewhirst.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Girard Cemetery, Girard,
KS, with Pastor Rick Prideaux officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care
of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 10, 2019