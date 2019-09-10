Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Girard Cemetery
Girard, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Dewhirst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Elizabeth Dewhirst


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Elizabeth Dewhirst Obituary
HUTCHINSON - Maxine Elizabeth Dewhirst, 99, of South Hutchinson, died September 7, 2019, at Mennonite
Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born December 1, 1919, in Arma, KS, to
Fay E. and Nannie E. (Deemer) Dewhirst.
Maxine attended schools in Girard and graduated from Girard High School. After graduation,
she taught in a one room school house for several years and then moved to Wichita where she
attended Wichita Business School and worked. She was an executive secretary for Boeing
Company and retired in 1982.
Maxine is survived by: nephews, Bill Dewhirst, Pittsfield, MA, Ron Davied, Dean Davied and
Dennis Davied, all of Farlington, KS; nieces, Rose Ann Morrison, Des Moines, IA, Mary Wilson,
Hutchinson, KS, Barbara Davied, Seneca, MO, Martha Akins, Lenexa, KS, and Nancy Rusher,
Pittsburg, KS.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Pearl M. Pacropis, Florine M. Craft, Mary L.
Davied and Ellen R. Dewhirst; brothers, George E. Dewhirst and Victor E. Dewhirst; infant
brothers, Paul and Freddie Dewhirst.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Girard Cemetery, Girard,
KS, with Pastor Rick Prideaux officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care
of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now