Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Filkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine O. Filkel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine O. Filkel Obituary
Maxine O. Filkel, 90, of rural Girard, died at 1:34 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Oakview Estates in Frontenac.

Maxine was born May 27, 1929 in Bourbon County, the daughter of Arbie and Louise (Grimes) Baker.

She married Charles Wayne Filkel on May 27, 1950 in Girard. Charles preceded her in death on September 12, 2008.

Maxine was a homemaker and she and Wayne were lifelong farmers at rural Girard from 1943 until 2008.

Maxine enjoyed flowers and gardening.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet Filkel and Stephen Van Scyoc, of Leawood, Kansas.

Maxine was preceded in death by her sons, C. Wesley Filkel, on October 5, 2009, and Kelly Wayne Filkel, on August 18, 2017 and by a brother Walter Baker, in 1965.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the Girard Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wenzelburger officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard where friends may call after 2:00 p.m., Thursday.

Memorials are suggested to Crawford County Humane Society and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.

Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneral services.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now