OLATHE - May Belle (Allen) Harris-Pumphrey, 89, of Olathe, Kansas passed peacefully on Tuesday September 1, 2020 in Olathe. She was born November 16, 1930 in Independence KS to Solease Harold Allen and Edna Cleo (Scott) Allen.

She graduated from Independence High School in 1948 and continued her education at

Independence Junior College. She married James R. (Jim) Harris in 1952.

On February 1, 1992, she married Jerry H. Pumphrey of Pittsburg. They enjoyed playing golf

together during much of this time. He preceded her in death October 17, 2012.

She is survived by her sister Theresa Ruth (Allen) Berrigan, her son John Harris and wife

Candace Bevan, and her daughter Sue (Harris) Kapitan and husband Bob Kapitan. She is also

survived by 3 grandchildren; Lauren (Harris) Amy and husband Jason, Zach Harris, and Allen

Kapitan.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Our lives have

been greatly blessed by her presence.

There will be a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, Kansas on Friday

September 4, 2020 at 2pm.



