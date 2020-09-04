1/
May Belle (Allen) Harris-Pumphrey
1930 - 2020
OLATHE - May Belle (Allen) Harris-Pumphrey, 89, of Olathe, Kansas passed peacefully on Tuesday September 1, 2020 in Olathe. She was born November 16, 1930 in Independence KS to Solease Harold Allen and Edna Cleo (Scott) Allen.
She graduated from Independence High School in 1948 and continued her education at
Independence Junior College. She married James R. (Jim) Harris in 1952.
On February 1, 1992, she married Jerry H. Pumphrey of Pittsburg. They enjoyed playing golf
together during much of this time. He preceded her in death October 17, 2012.
She is survived by her sister Theresa Ruth (Allen) Berrigan, her son John Harris and wife
Candace Bevan, and her daughter Sue (Harris) Kapitan and husband Bob Kapitan. She is also
survived by 3 grandchildren; Lauren (Harris) Amy and husband Jason, Zach Harris, and Allen
Kapitan.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Our lives have
been greatly blessed by her presence.
There will be a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, Kansas on Friday
September 4, 2020 at 2pm.

Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
