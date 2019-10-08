|
|
JOPLIN - Megan L. Johnson, 39, took her last breath at 1:36 p.m. on the first day of fall,
September 23, 2019. In her last days of life, she was surrounded by her favorite people
and showered with love, honor, and respect. Megan was an artist, a hero, an attentive
friend, a loving wife, an adoring sister, an amazing aunt, and a daughter who was
deeply loved. She had a passion for nature, music, jewelry, and bugs. Megan was
authentic and never hesitated to speak her mind. Her bohemian soul was genuine with
a hint of sarcasm. She had a special way with others. So many people she crossed
paths with wound up sharing deep, genuine connections with her almost instantly.
Megan made friends everywhere she went.
Megan graduated with a Bachelors in Fine Arts degree at PSU. She was also an
Ammunition Supply Specialist in the Unites States Army, a Combat Medic in the Iraq
War, and a true hero, as she received two bronze stars, one with valor and a combat
medic badge. She fought for what and who she believed in. Her strength, bravery, and
dedication will continue to be recognized by many.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Ryan Johnson; parents, Mark and
Cheryl Widner; grandmothers, Marjena Widner and Anna Mae Hare-Jones, two sisters,
McKenzie Widner and Lindsey Widner-Perry; a nephew, Kaden Krogen; two nieces,
Kylin Perry and Phoenix Bridges; and many others who will sorely miss her.
Friends, family, and anyone who was touched by Megan's beautiful heart and spirit are
invited to join us to celebrate and honor her life at the place of her wedding on October
13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. We will gather at the Group Use area of Crawford State Park
(Farlington Lake).
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 8, 2019