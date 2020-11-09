Melvin B. Brewer
Pittsburg - Melvin B. Brewer of Pittsburg, KS, known to his friends as Mel, left this world to join his beloved wife Rosemary, in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 24th. He was 89 years old.
Mel was born in Sallisaw, OK to Berl and Lucy Brewer. He was one of three sons and two daughters. The family moved to Nowata, OK where Mel attended school while also playing on the basketball team. Mel married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Darnell, on Dec. 17, 1948.
He trained as a meat cutter and was employed in the grocery business until he and Rosemary acquired Consumers Market in Caney, KS in 1982. They owned and operated Consumers, with the help of their son David, until they sold the store in the late 1990's. They sold their house and moved to Pittsburg in 2005, so they could be near their son, grandchildren, and eventually great- grandchildren. The Lord took Rosemary in 2014. Mel loved golf and more so loved to mow. It wasn't a normal day at Countryside Golf Course if you didn't see him on the course mowing, picking up sticks, emptying trash. He couldn't stay still. He kept this up until he was nearly 88 years old.
Mel is survived by two sisters, Doris Ann Leader of Omaha, NE, and Nita Sherrill of Boise, ID, by a daughter, Linda Kramer and husband Kenny of Pittsburg, two sons, Mike Brewer and wife Connie of Phoenix, AZ, and David Brewer and wife Kim of Pittsburg; grandchildren Robyn Seeger and husband Paul of Bartlesville, OK, Matthew Brewer and wife Maria of Wichita, KS, Tiffany Tyrell and husband Travis of Pittsburg, Kenny Kramer of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren Lynsea Freeman, Alec Freeman, Myles Brewer, Mia Brewer, Caityn Tyrell, and Thomas Tyrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Herman and Sam Brewer and a grandson, Richard Brewer, U.S.A.F.
A memorial service will be held at Countryside Golf Course at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. Nov. 7th . For everyone's safety, please wear a mask to the service. The family suggests memorials to YMCA. These may be left at or mailed to Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.