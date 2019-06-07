|
|
PITTSBURG-Melvin L. Campbell, age 82 of Pittsburg passed away on June 2nd, 2019 at 7:15 am at Medical Lodge of Pittsburg.
Born January 26, 1937 to Doyle and Ethel Davis Campell of Pittsburg he attended school in Pittsburg graduating from Pittsburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1957.
He married Jackie West Richard in 1959 and she preceeded him in death in 1996.
He married Donna Wilkin Pyle on February 02, 2004 in Frontenac, KS.
He was employed for many years in Kansas City, MO with the Overhead Door Company, then moving to Flippin, AR where he opened his first restaurant and finally moving back to Pittsburg in 1984 where he owned and operated Mels Hickory House and Mels Old Mill until his retirement in 1999.
He was 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of Compass Lodge #120 in Parkville, MO for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife Dona of the home, a son Max D. Richard of Florida, a son Robert A. Lee and wife Brenda of Pittsburg , KS, a daughter Heather E. Kulawiak and Jeff of Kent, Washington and one sister, Joyce Stephens of Arcadia, KS.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Mavia, Hanah and Kaleb Lee of Pittsburg, KS and two grandchildren, Sydney and Wyatt Richard of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is a former employee, Billy Clark of California who loved him like a father and worked for Mel for many years at Mels Hickory House and could tell many wonderful stories of working with Mel in the kitchen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Donald Campbell and John Campbell, two sisters, Susan Ball and Barbara Campbell and one infant grandson.
Melvin has been cremated and will be interred at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on June 7, 2019