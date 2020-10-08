1/
Michael Joe Torchia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLESVILLE, OK. - Michael Joe Torchia, 73, of Bartlesville passed away at his home Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kansas with Father John O'Neill officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-8 pm, with family receiving guests at the funeral home from 6-8pm. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved