ARMA - Michael J. Peternell, 80, of Arma, Kansas died at 5:50 P.M. Saturday,
September 28, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Peternell was born November 18, 1938 at Arma, Kansas the son of
Cyril Mike and Augusta Dehon Peternell. Mike was a lifelong resident of Arma and retired from McNally Manufacturing in Pittsburg. He was raised in Arma and graduated from Crawford County Community High School in Arma in 1956. He later attended Kansas State Teachers College now Pittsburg State University. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He married Steffany Leonard on March 5, 1964 at the Arma United Methodist Church. Mrs. Peternell survives at the home.
He was a member of the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion Post at Arma. Survivors include his wife Steffany of the home, two sons, Michael (Karen) Peternell of Arma and Jeffrey (Laurie) Peternell of Arma, four grandchildren, Michelle Holder, Tim Peternell, James Peternell, and Derek Beam, a great grandchild, Rowan Beam, a sister, Marilyn (Jerry) McClendon of Arma, and a nephew, Gary McClendon.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the
Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel where friends may call after 11 A.M. Tuesday. The Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion will conduct graveside services. The family suggest memorials to the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion in Arma. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 1, 2019