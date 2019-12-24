|
|
PITTSBURG - Michele Lee York, 42 of Pittsburg, KS died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 6, 1977 in Little Rock, AR the daughter of Charles Monroe Hill and Rebecca Lee Thomas.
She was married to David York on Dec 19, 1995; he survives her of the home.
Michele was a CNA/MedAid.
Additional survivors include her children Clarissa & husband Chris Millis, April & husband Austin Feast, Kathryne York and Kaleb York of the home. In-laws Lora Feast, Edward Taylor, Keyanna Feast, Levi Taylor; Mother: Rebecca Gatewood; Father: Charles Hill; Mother in-law: Mary Kathryne York, brother in-law: James York, Jr., Sister in-law: Sylvia York; Grandchildren Malaina, Ayden Millis and Hayden Lee Feast; siblings Charles Kelley and wife Amii; Amanda Wolfe and husband Lee, Ramona Kelley; nieces and nephews James York, Ann York, Lundin York, Jenny Stone, Belladonna Tippin, Lance and Lainey Noble, Logan, Kayden, Paezley Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Pearl Thomas, Grandfather Frank Thomas, father-in-law James Durwood York, Sr. uncle Ronnie Hill, Aunts: Jessica Partain, Tammy Findley, Donna Hill and Beverly Thomas.
Memorial visitation will be 10am – 11am, Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. Condolences maybe left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019