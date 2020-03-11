Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Mike Noscroy


1934 - 2020
Mike Noscroy Obituary
FORT WORTH, TX- Mike Noscroy, 85, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Fort Worth, TX.
He was born Thursday, October 25, 1934, at Frontenac, KS, to Mike and Wilma (Wymer) Noscroy. He graduated from Frontenac High School in 1952. Mike was drafted and served in the United State Army from 1959 to 1963
On June 2, 1990, he was united in marriage to Marvell Mossom. She survives of the home.
Mike owned an operated Westside Oil Company in Pittsburg, KS, for many years.
He is survived by his wife Marvell Noscroy of Fort Worth, TX; a son, Chris Noscroy and his wife Penny of Westminster, CO; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 step- children, 5 step-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Carolyn Noscroy, and a daughter Robin Lagerstrom.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial will be at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the and/or to help with final expenses. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
