PITTSBURG- Mildred Ilene Grimaldi 92, of Pittsburg, KS died 10:18am Saturday July 4, 2020 at the Carrington Place in Pittsburg, KS following an illness.
Millie was born August 25, 1927 in Hiattville, KS the daughter of Frank and Gladys (Glaser) Klein. She was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, KS and a graduate of Pittsburg High School.
On February 5, 1947 Millie married Alex A. Grimaldi Jr. at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, KS; Alex preceded her in death in October 2004. Millie along with her husband Alex owned and operated Grimaldi's Cash Grain for 45 years from 1946-1991. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS. Grandma Millie will be most remembered for her love of her family, her grandkids and most of all putting the needs of others before oneself.
Survivors include her children Gary Grimaldi and wife Debbie of Pittsburg, KS, Mary Kay Wachter and husband Bill of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren Abigail Fleming and husband Ryan of Overland Park, KS, Gabriel Grimaldi and wife Courtney of Olathe, KS, David Grimaldi and wife Ally of Pittsburg, KS, Gina Grimaldi and husband Brent Barron of Merriam, KS, Andrew Wachter and wife Ashley of New York, NY, J.D. Grimaldi of Ft. Scott, KS, Kenneth Wachter of Lee's Summit, MO, Joseph Wachter and wife Erin of Overland Park, KS, Alexandra Wachter of Kansas City, MO and Nate Grimaldi and wife Alex of Carl Junction, MO; great-grandchildren Will Fleming, Lia Fleming, Carson Grimaldi, Crosby Grimaldi, Rose Grimaldi, Toby Grimaldi and Andi Wachter.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Kenneth Grimaldi, brother Clair Klein, sister Isabel Stephenson and 2 grandchildren Kate Grimaldi and Anna Grimaldi.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, KS with Fr. Robert McElwee as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Informal public visitation will be from 10:00am-8:00pm Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS