WEIR - Mildred L. Schmidt, 94, of Weir, KS, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Medicalodges of Columbus.
She was born October 1, 1924, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Rolla and Edna (Gamble) Bradley.
On December 5, 1943, she was united in marriage to John H. Schmidt at Clinton, MO. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2012.
Mildred enjoyed Quilting and spending time with her family. She was a Lifetime member of the Eastern Star, Clinton Chapter #73. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg.
She is survived by three sons, Brad Schmidt and his wife, Nancy of Webb City, MO, Stan Schmidt and his wife, Marilyn of Wichita, KS, and Tim Schmidt and his wife, LeaAnn of Olathe, KS; three sisters, Betty Jo Hammond of Blue Springs, MO, Rollene Freeman of Clinton, MO, and Sharon Kay Cox of Warrenton, MO; six grandchildren, Cory Schmidt, Chad Schmidt, Stacy Creek, Shelly Igo, Ashley Schmidt and Kyle Schmidt, fourteen great-grandchildren, Corbin Schmidt, Courtney Schmidt, Logan Creek, Ryed Creek, Cade Igo, Chloe Igo, Codi Igo, Cooper Igo, Alex Schmidt, Harper Schmidt, Conner Owen, Oliver Owen, Alivia Johnson, and Sydney Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister Helen Howell.
A Visitation is set for 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., at the Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, MO. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society and/or Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS. 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 23, 2019