Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
West Plains, MO
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
West Plains, MO
Mildred Marie McDaniel


1929 - 2019
Mildred Marie McDaniel Obituary
PITTSBURG - Mildred Marie McDaniel, 90, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 9:15 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Medicalodges of Pittsburg.

She was born July 31, 1929, at West Plains, MO, to William Preston and Minnie (Lane) Koelling.

On February 7, 1944, she was united in marriage to Willis Asa Dye. On June 25, 1960, she was united in marriage to Wallace R. McDaniel. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1980.

Mildred worked as a waitress at Otto's Café for 47 years. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, walks and traveling to visit family.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Cherry of Pittsburg, KS; a brother, Vic Koelling (Dorothy) of Webb City, MO; a sister, Evelyn Bell of North Augusta, SC; three grandsons, Harold Dye (Toni) of Sheridan, MO, Shawn Dye (Kristan) of Aurora, CO and Justin Wilkerson (Farrah), of Kansas City, MO; and six great grandchildren.

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, two sons, Willis L. Dye and Rodney L. Dye, two brothers, Art Koelling and Doffice Koelling, a sister, Betty Dobbs, and a stepson, James S. McDaniel.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains, MO. Friends may call at the funeral home after 9:00 a.m., Saturday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
