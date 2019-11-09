Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Bath-Naylor Funeral Home
Millie Darlene Ryan


1946 - 2019
Millie Darlene Ryan Obituary
Millie Darlene Ryan, 73 of Arma, KS died at 3:20 am, November 8, 2019 at the Arma Care Center.

She was born February 6, 1946 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Kenneth and Byrdie (Castlebury) Ryan.

She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Mulberry.

Survivors include a sister Sheila Sprankle and husband Tom of Wichita, two brothers: Kenneth Ryan and wife Mildred of Mulberry, KS, Kim Ryan and wife Patricia of Mulberry; a brother-in-law Dennis Massions of Nevada, MO along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Mary Massions.

Funeral services will be 2:pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home with Duane Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in the Rosebank Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1pm until service time on Tuesday. Memorials may be left to the and/or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
