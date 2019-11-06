|
SURPRISE - Milton Lee (Bunker) Bournonville passed away on October 30, 2019, in Surprise, AZ, at the age of 95. He was born on September 18, 1924, in Pittsburg, KS, to Harold Edward and Kate Elizabeth (Albertson) Bournonville.
He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1942 and enlisted in the US Navy on November 11, 1942, serving in WWII (European conflict) and was honorably discharged on January 31, 1946. He was recalled in 1950 and served aboard the USS Staff during the Korean conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1952.
Milton attended what is now Pittsburg State University for a short time and began his 40-year career with McNally Pittsburg Manufacturing Corporation in 1946. He worked as a draftsman, sales engineer and coal preparation plant start-up technician in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, Australia, China and Indonesia. He retired from McNally's in 1986.
Milton married Mary Lillian Coonrod on February 8, 1946. They retired to Shell Knob, MO, in 1986, where Milton designed and built two homes. In 2002, they moved to Sun City West, AZ.
Milton was a member and Elder of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He assisted with the design and construction of the First Christian Church in Pittsburg. He also designed and helped construct an addition to the First Christian Church in Berryville, AR, and received the Second Mile Award from Sun City Christian Church in Sun City, AZ.
In the 1950s, Milton was the leader of a Sea Scout Troop in Pittsburg and on Grand Lake.
His memberships included The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Quetzalcoati, High Twelve and The Royal Order of Jesters.
Survivors include his wife Mary of Sun City West, AZ; daughters Ann Wiegand (David) of Hurst, TX, and Connie Province (John) of Sun City West, AZ; grandchildren Kristy Gintz (Kevin), Rob Province (Carrie), Elizabeth Loggins (Jay Allmon) and David Loggins (Erenia); great-grandsons Michael Gintz, Mark Gintz and Trevor Loggins; niece Kathy Gintner of Arcadia; and cousins Mary Jo (Melvin) Scales and Joe Bournonville.
Interment and memorial service will be at a later date in the National Cemetery, Ft. Scott, KS.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 705 E. Centennial, Pittsburg, KS, or Mirza Shriners Transportation Fund, 110 W. 5 th , Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 6, 2019