WEIR- Mindi Sue Uber, age 45, of Weir, Kansas, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 12, 2020 from a car accident.

Mindi was born on November 20, 1974 to Dwight Hale and Cindy Watson in Pittsburg, KS. She married Steve Uber on August 3, 1994 in Weir, KS and together, they have two children, Nicole and Steven. Mindi was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Nicole Jeffries (Colton), son, Steven Uber, and grandchildren, Wesley and Elletta Uber, all of Weir, KS. She is also survived by sisters, Melissa Miller of Joplin, MO, Michelle Hale of Carl Junction, MO, Jennifer Berry of Baxter Springs, KS and Stephanie Monroe (Ryan) of Cherokee, KS; brothers, David Hale (Lindsay) of San Diego, CA, Eugene Hale of Kansas; and her parents, Cindy Watson of Joplin, MO and Dwight Hale of Weir, KS and her grandfather, Don Ross of Weir, KS.

Mindi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Cleo Hale, Claudine Ross and Nina Ross, mother-in-law, Roberta Uber and sister-in-law, Terri Harris.

There will be a memorial visitation on Saturday, June 20th from 6PM until 8PM at the Faith Tabernacle Church, 206 N. Turtle Ave. in Weir.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory in Joplin.



