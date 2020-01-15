Home

PITTSBURG - Minnie Charlene Belobrajdic died on January 11, 2020 at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, KS. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Rural Pittsburg, Kansas to Henry C. C and Edith M. Utermoehlen. Married Matthew Belobrajdic who preceded her in death in April 2004. Lived in and spent most of her life in Arma, where she attended and graduated from Crawford County High School in Arma and attended Business College in Kansas City, MO. Retired as an officer from Bank IV in Pittsburg in 1986. Spent her years of retirement working in most of all our National Parks.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
