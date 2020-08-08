1/1
Mollie Marie Radell
1940 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Mollie Marie Radell, 80, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 4:30 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Comfort Care Homes of Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Radell was born February 14, 1940 at Mindenmines, Missouri the daughter of James and Olga English Longo. Mollie was a homemaker and lived in Pittsburg most of her life. She was raised in Mindenmines and graduated from Mindenmines High School.
She enjoyed her family, friends, shopping, the casino's, and going to the YMCA. She married
Jimmie Wayne Radell on June 30, 1962 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mr. Radell
preceded her in death May 11, 2012. She was member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
in Pittsburg and was an active volunteer at the church. Survivors include four children, Jimmie
(Deborah) Radell of Pittsburg, George Radell of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Mitzi (Jeff) Saunders of
Plymouth, Michigan, and Steve (Angela) Radell of Pittsburg, six grandchildren, one great
grandchild, and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim Radell.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg with Father David Voss as the celebrant. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Mary' Colgan School. Donations may be sent to the church or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
