ARMA-Muriel E. Stroud, 88, of Arma, Kansas died at 9:15 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oakview Estates in Frontenac, Kansas.
Mrs. Stroud was born November 13, 1930 in Crawford County, Kansas the daughter of Henry and Hermine Mutton Wolber. Muriel was a homemaker who lived in Arma most of life. She was raised in Arma and graduated from Arma High School in 1948. She married Bobbie K. Stroud on March 20, 1949 at Arma, Kansas. Mr. Stroud preceded her in death March 14, 2004. She was a member of the Arma United Methodist Church and the Red Hats. Survivors include a daughter, Theresa Collins and her husband Richard of Overland Park, Kansas, two sons, Bryan Stroud and his wife Kathleen of Frontenac, Kansas and Gary Stroud and his wife Marla of Arma, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, and a brother, August Wolber.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the
Arma United Methodist Church with Minister Jerry Kendall officiating. David Bowden will give the eulogy. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 P.M. Sunday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. The family suggests memorials to the Arma United Methodist Church Funeral Dinner Fund. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 13, 2019