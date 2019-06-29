|
|
Nancy Ellice Clinton, 66, of Frontenac, KS died at 9:58 pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Medicalodge Nursing Home in Frontenac, KS following an illness.
Nancy was born August 19, 1952 in Chanute, Kansas. She was the daughter of Homer and Pauline (Mefford) Walker. She lived in this area most of her life and was a 1970 graduate of Pittsburg High School.
On February 13, 1973 Nancy married the love of her life, Anthony "Tony" Clinton in Miami, OK.
She was a workshop Director at New Horizons for 20 years.
Nancy was a member of the Church of Christ in Pittsburg, KS and was also loved by her church family. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, cooking and spending time with family and most of all, her grandkids.
Additional survivors include her children Julie Clinton of Frontenac, KS, Robert Anthony (Kanah) Clinton, of Mindenmines, MO and Jennifer Tolley and husband Ryan of Frontenac, KS; brother, Joe Gwin Walker of Topeka, KS, grandchildren Dakota Lapping, Dawson Lapping, Ian Tolley, Cailyn Tolley, Oliva Harris, Johnnie Oliver Lee Clinton, Ivory Sky Clinton and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Lora Sue Manly, brother in law, Harvey Skip Manly and sister in law, Vida Walker.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac, KS with Jerry Kendall, Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Family will receive friends from 7-8:00pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Friskel Funeral Home; friends may call after 11:00am Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Special Olympics. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763. E-mail condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on June 29, 2019