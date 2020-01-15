|
|
BELLA VISTA - Nancy Helen Brassart 80 of Bella Vista passed away January 11, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born October 13, 1939 in Scammon, Kansas the daughter of Howard and Helen McNamara Roberts. Nancy was an Office Manager and housewife. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the Perpetual Adoration Group. She is preceded in death by her husband Alex Brassart, her parents, three brothers Thomas, James and Edward Roberts.
She is survived by three sons Jim Brassart of Centerton, Dan (Rhonda) Brassart of Benton and Tommy Brassart of Bella Vista; five grandchildren Caitlyn (Nathan) Carter, Camille McGuire, Alexandra (Matthew) West Ariana (Jake) Speed and Celie Brassart; two great grandchildren Lainey Beth Carter and Ember West.
Visitation Thursday, January 16th from 9:00 to 9:30; Rosary service at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10:00 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista. Interment 10:00 a.m. Friday at Riverwood Memorial Gardens, Maumelle, Arkansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Adoration Chapel at St. Bernard's. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020