Nancy Margrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jeanne Margrave

Nancy Jeanne Margrave Obituary
PITTSBURG - Raised in California and Pittsburg, Kansas, Nancy Jeanne Margrave passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019, following a long battle with breast cancer.

During her 35 year career at Pittsburg State University, Nancy received accolades as a model of proficiency and an innovator who was thorough, dedicated, professional and known for her philosophy: "if a job is worth doing, it's worth doing well". She went the extra mile for her students and student-athletes who affectionately called her "Mom" or "MaGrilla". Nancy was selected as the 1997 Equipment Manager of the Year by Athletic Management Magazine's Award of Excellence.

Nancy enjoyed fishing, camping, RVing, sewing and crafts. An avid gardener, Nancy grew beautiful daylilies and loved designing and maintaining a beautiful yard. She and Jim were "house flippers" before it was so popular, renovating, living in, and selling many homes in the 1960's-1980's.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to , in memory of Nancy. (stjude.org/donate)

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
