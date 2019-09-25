Home

Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Brenner Mortuary Inc
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Nancy Lue Husted


1936 - 2019
Nancy Lue Husted Obituary
BARTLESVILLE - Nancy Lue Husted, 82, of Bartlesville, OK, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Brookdale Bartlesville South Nursing Home, Bartlesville, OK.
She was born October 14, 1936, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of John David and Eva (Trudgeon) Murray. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1954. From there she went on to receive her nursing degree from the Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in 1957.
On September 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Paul Lee Husted at Pittsburg. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2010.
Mrs. Husted worked at the Emporia Hospital from 1957 to 1960, the Mt. Carmel Medical Center, Pittsburg from 1960-1963 and the Jane Phillips Hospital, Bartlesville, from 1963 until her retirement in 1998.
Membership was held in the First Christian Church of Pittsburg.
Mrs. Husted enjoyed genealogy, crafts including cross stitching and crocheting but most importantly supporting, being an advocate and volunteering for her children and grandchildren in all of their activities.
She is survived by one son, Kevin Husted and his wife, Janis of Bartlesville, OK, one daughter, Megan Dixon and her husband, Karl of Frontenac, KS, one sister, Betty Jo Blancett of Lee's Summit, MO, two grandsons, Kylan Dixon and Kasey Dixon, and step grandchildren, Amie White and her husband, Ryan and Christopher Golden and his wife, Christine, several step great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.
A service for Mrs. Husted is set for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, with Reverend Pat Nixon conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
