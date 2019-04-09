|
Natalie Fuller-Rose, 47, of Pittsburg, Kansas, died on March 31, 2019. She was born March 28, 1972 in Iola, Kansas and adopted by Frank Fuller and Sheila Forman (Conn) she attended and graduated from Iola senior high school in 1990 she moved to Pittsburg many years later and married Jesse Rose August 12, 2002.
Survivors include her parents and her daughter Kurstie Harris and her daughters husband Michael Kevin Harris and her grandchildren Wyatt, Alaina, Abigail and Amelia Harris of Weir, Kansas.
She was Preceded in death by her husband Jesse rose her son Jerry Bland JR and Her grandson Peyton Harris.
There will be a celebrate life dinner at 2 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Weir Senior Center in Weir, Kansas.
Memorials may be made to Natalie's GoFundMe online www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-natalie-fullerrose or contact Kurstie Harris at [email protected]
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019