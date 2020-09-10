PITTSBURG - Nellie Elaine Albers passed from this life on September 5, 2020, in Via Christi Hospital. She was 93 years of age. She was born on April 22, 1927, to parents Edward H. Albers and Martha Birdsell Albers.
Nellie passed many happy childhood hours at the Liberty Cleaners, the family business located on Fourth Street in Pittsburg. Her memories of customers and Oreo cookies from a jar at the next-door café remained crystal clear. In fact, Nellie was an amazing living textbook of historical lore from Cato, Arcadia, and Pittsburg.
In her adult life Nellie worked as a caregiver. That caregiving extended to her mother in later years.
Her relationship with her dad remained an anchor throughout her life. That closeness extended to her half brother Edward and his family, producing a lifelong relationship with nephew Mike Albers of Bivins, Texas; his sister Vilena Jester of Denton, Texas; and Mark and Cindy Albers of Kaufman, Texas.
After Nellie's father's death and her mother's remarriage, Nellie adopted, as part of her circle,
stepbrother Maurice Nelson and his wife Virginia. Nellie enjoyed many trips to Grove, Oklahoma, to visit Maurice and Virginia's family.
In her senior years, Nellie adopted two more families. One of them she called her Capaldo family.
Enjoying four o'clock coffee with this family gave her the chance to adopt a whole new extended family.
Her last adoption was of her caregivers at Via Christi Village. She soon knew their families, including children and pets. Nellie's life was a journey of finding cats, dogs, and people to love. And she gave that love quickly, generously, and fiercely. Spirit, spunk, and love are her lasting legacy to all she adopted and to all who loved her back.
Graveside Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in
Pittsburg, KS, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.