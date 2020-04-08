|
MAPLETON, KS- Nels Adrian Smith, 83, of Mapleton, KS, (formerly of Farlington) passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
Nels was born December 31, 1936 in Farlington to Victor Adrian and Julia Florence Elliott Smith. He lived most of his life in the Farlington area.
He married Marian Joan Townsend on August 4, 1955 in Farlington. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2014. Nels worked as a carpenter for most of his adult life building homes and other construction projects. He retired in 2000.
His true passion was the rodeo. He loved participating in rodeos and practicing with his friends. He was very proud to have introduced many young men to the sport of rodeo. He was also an avid KU basketball fan. In retirement, he and Joan purchased some land near Mapleton and built their new home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Victor Dale Smith, his sister, Effie Mae Camp and his brother Victor Elliott Smith.
Nels is survived by his children, Katharine (Ralph) Stegen, Charlotte (Bill) Hollomon, Mark (Anne) Smith and Stacey (Kenneth) Cline; grandchildren, Adriann Snow, Aaron Smith, Jessica Smith, Jené Bradham, Dana Humphrey, Ashley Smith, Andy Stegen, Lauren Cline, Garrett Cline, Brandy Williams and K. C. Cline and 13 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 8, 2020