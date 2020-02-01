|
GIRARD-Norma D. Bezinque, 90, formerly of Frontenac, passed away January 31, 2020 at
Westridge Assisted Living in Girard, KS.
She was born November 19, 1929 to Victor and Mary (Pepina) Massa on the family farm
south of Mulberry, KS. She attended Mulberry schools.
On December 24th, 1950, she married Raymond Bezinque in Mulberry. They lived on the
Bezinque family farm in rural Frontenac for 66 years before moving to Westridge Assisted
Living in Girard. Ray preceded her in death on May 21, 2018.
Norma worked at the County Clerk's Office for 18 years. She then worked at Kansas Gas
Service where she retired after 26 years.
She was a member of the Frontenac United Methodist Church. Norma was involved in various
clubs and organizations in the Frontenac and Pittsburg area and was well-known for her
amazing pies.
Norma was an avid bowler and was the 1969 Women's State Champion.
Survivors are her nephew, Mick Massa and wife, Lorain, of Mulberry; her niece, Diana Elnicki
and husband, Rick, of Pittsburg; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and
great-great nieces and nephews; her sister, Dorothy Matthews and her brother, Robert "Nook"
Massa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, brothers Anton "Tony" Massa,
Victor "Buck" Massa, Richard "Ink" Massa, and John Massa, and sisters, Margaret "Rita" Leist
and Lucille Behnke.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 3rd at the Bedene Funeral home in
Arma, KS. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family will receive
friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Monday prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest
memorials to the Mulberry Funeral Dinner Fund or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Donations
may be sent to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, KS 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 1, 2020