PITTSBURG - Norma Jean McCabe went to be with the Lord at 3:50 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Via Christi Village, Pittsburg.
She was born August 3rd, 1931, in Pittsburg to Clifford and Dolly Racy. She attended school in Pittsburg, where she lived her entire life.
Norma was united in marriage to Dean McCabe December 24, 1948. He preceded her in death November 28, 1989.
She enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a caregiver for her dad for 16 years and a caregiver for her aunt for 13½ years. She had a Day Care in her home for several years and also worked at a Day Care for 7 years. She worked for the SRS for 13 years and at the Oakview Estates for several years which she enjoyed very much.
Membership was held in the Grace United Church.
Norma is survived by two sons, Larry (Sandy) of Grove, Oklahoma and Gary (Mary Fullen) of Pittsburg, one granddaughter, Tiffany Furr of Grove Oklahoma, two grandsons, Gareth McCabe and Spencer McCabe, two great granddaughters, Noel Furr and Kinzingtin Furr of Grove, Oklahoma, and two great grandsons, Brantlee and Braiden McCabe of Pittsburg and one sister, Rena Wisdom of Florida.
She is preceded in death were her parents, two sisters, Wanda Crawford and Marguarite Ferguson, two half-brothers Murvel and Howard Windsor.
A service for Norma is set for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Allan Parker conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Grace United Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020