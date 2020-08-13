1/1
Norma June Matzenbacher
PITTSBURG- Norma June Matzenbacher succumbed to pneumonia on August 10, 2020. She was 85 years old.
She entered the workforce after graduating from PHS High School. Norma worked as an Operator for Bell Telephone, a Secretary at the University of Missouri, Columbia, spent several years as a Type Setter, and finally retired as a Secretary at Pittsburg State while raising her two sons.
Norma married and later divorced Donald L. Matzenbacher who preceded her in death. She loved her family, her cats, Wheel of Fortune and her Kansas City Chiefs.
She was an only child and is survived by her sons Scott and Marty, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Elmeda Matzenbacher conducting the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
