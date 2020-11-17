Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Opal's life story with friends and family

Share Opal's life story with friends and family



Pittsburg - Opal B. Brown, 87, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Friday morning from complications from Parkinson's disease at the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community, Overland Park, KS.

She was born June 2, 1933 in Crawford County, the daughter of Laverne & Marie Geary. She attended Adele Grade School and graduated from Crawford County High School in Cherokee, KS in 1951.

Opal worked for various law firms for over 50 years, receiving her paralegal certificate from Pittsburg State University in 1970.

She married James J. Brown, Jr in 1953 and they later divorced.

Membership was held in the St. John Lutheran Church, Pittsburg.

Opal is survived by one daughter, Laura Holtom and her husband, Brett of Stillwell, KS, one son James J. Brown III of Los Angeles, CA, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Crocker Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Pastor Tom Wehrman conducting the service. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home to sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the Brenner Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the St. John Lutheran Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at

Opal B. BrownPittsburg - Opal B. Brown, 87, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away Friday morning from complications from Parkinson's disease at the Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community, Overland Park, KS.She was born June 2, 1933 in Crawford County, the daughter of Laverne & Marie Geary. She attended Adele Grade School and graduated from Crawford County High School in Cherokee, KS in 1951.Opal worked for various law firms for over 50 years, receiving her paralegal certificate from Pittsburg State University in 1970.She married James J. Brown, Jr in 1953 and they later divorced.Membership was held in the St. John Lutheran Church, Pittsburg.Opal is survived by one daughter, Laura Holtom and her husband, Brett of Stillwell, KS, one son James J. Brown III of Los Angeles, CA, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Crocker Cemetery, Pittsburg, with Pastor Tom Wehrman conducting the service. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home to sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the Brenner Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the St. John Lutheran Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store