Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friskel Funeral Home
230 E Mckay St
Frontenac, KS 66763
(620) 231-7360
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Orville Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orville Keith Foster


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orville Keith Foster Obituary
FRONTENAC - Orville Keith Foster age 82 of Frontenac, KS passed away August 24, 2019. He was born May 6, 1937 to Orville T. and Mabel (Shoemaker) Foster. He worked in road construction. Survivors include one Son; Timothy K. Foster of Fayetteville, AR, two Daughters; Nancy E. Foster of Pittsburg, KS, Betty D. (Clint) Millican of Arlington, TX, one Sister; Judy Reeves of Arma, KS, six
Grandchildren and eight Great-grandchildren. Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Garden of Memories Cemetery north of Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Don Talent officiating. Memorials may be made to the in care of Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay\ Frontenac, KS 66763. Online condolences may be made at www.friskelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orville's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now