FRONTENAC - Orville Keith Foster age 82 of Frontenac, KS passed away August 24, 2019. He was born May 6, 1937 to Orville T. and Mabel (Shoemaker) Foster. He worked in road construction. Survivors include one Son; Timothy K. Foster of Fayetteville, AR, two Daughters; Nancy E. Foster of Pittsburg, KS, Betty D. (Clint) Millican of Arlington, TX, one Sister; Judy Reeves of Arma, KS, six
Grandchildren and eight Great-grandchildren. Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Garden of Memories Cemetery north of Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Don Talent officiating. Memorials may be made to the in care of Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay\ Frontenac, KS 66763. Online condolences may be made at www.friskelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 5, 2019